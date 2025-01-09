Farmers Trust Co. Buys Shares of 227 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 227 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Netflix by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth $40,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $3,139,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,817,500. This trade represents a 24.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total transaction of $204,433.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $24,202,828.70. This trade represents a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,742 shares of company stock valued at $131,030,268. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 price target (up from $800.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, November 18th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Netflix from $820.00 to $835.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $825.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $800.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $824.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $875.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $874.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $750.65. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $472.95 and a fifty-two week high of $941.75. The stock has a market cap of $374.03 billion, a PE ratio of 49.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.