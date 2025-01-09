Farmers Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Farmers Trust Co. decreased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 74.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 56.7% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Enbridge Trading Up 0.9 %

Enbridge stock opened at $44.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $95.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.15. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $32.85 and a one year high of $44.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $10.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, February 15th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 124.07%.

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.