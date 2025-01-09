Fiona Tan Sells 7,581 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) CTO Fiona Tan sold 7,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $357,595.77. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,196,997.92. The trade was a 7.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Fiona Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 3rd, Fiona Tan sold 8,249 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $370,462.59.

W opened at $45.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $76.18.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of W. Tabor Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 156,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,813,000 after acquiring an additional 15,932 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 100.0% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,180,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Wayfair by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,097,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,676,000 after purchasing an additional 201,157 shares during the last quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,165,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 32.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,035,000 after buying an additional 32,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

W has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Wayfair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $69.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.24.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

