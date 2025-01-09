First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Coverage Initiated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $2,303.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,600.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut First Citizens BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,100.00 to $2,500.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,550.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,250.00 to $2,456.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,290.75.

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $2,094.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,153.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,995.31. First Citizens BancShares has a one year low of $1,363.97 and a one year high of $2,388.78. The firm has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.86.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $45.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $47.40 by ($1.53). First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $55.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will post 188.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3,577.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 35,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,943,000 after buying an additional 34,058 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 11.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 323,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,607,000 after acquiring an additional 33,713 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 225.2% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 42,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,979,000 after acquiring an additional 29,194 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 183,992.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,580,000 after purchasing an additional 23,919 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 6,773.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,274,000 after purchasing an additional 23,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

