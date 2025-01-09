First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 614 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. InvesTrust purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,896,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $404.38 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $298.87 and a 12 month high of $419.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $378.98. The firm has a market cap of $106.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

