First Hawaiian Bank Acquires Shares of 15,008 Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Vistra by 11.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Vistra by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vistra in the 2nd quarter valued at $700,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Vistra during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 305.4% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Vistra from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Vistra from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Vistra in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

Vistra Trading Down 1.4 %

VST opened at $161.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.11 and its 200-day moving average is $113.06. The company has a market cap of $54.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.08 and a 1-year high of $168.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 16.42%.

Vistra announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 207,100 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $33,413,514.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 318,287 shares in the company, valued at $51,352,424.58. This trade represents a 39.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.16, for a total transaction of $18,878,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,849,637.12. This trade represents a 31.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 342,100 shares of company stock worth $55,087,314. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

