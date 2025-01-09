First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $164.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.08, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.73. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.72 and a 12 month high of $175.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

In other news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.79, for a total transaction of $60,126.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,820 shares in the company, valued at $828,027.80. The trade was a 6.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 4,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total value of $758,511.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,267,113.04. This represents a 12.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,063 shares of company stock worth $5,573,941. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

