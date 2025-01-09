First Hawaiian Bank Buys 836 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,942 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $662,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 79,117 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 289.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 77,393 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,994,000 after purchasing an additional 57,497 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,008,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 342,429 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,783,000 after buying an additional 55,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $412.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $106.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.09 and a beta of 0.40. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $377.85 and a fifty-two week high of $519.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $451.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $468.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.77. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $545.00 to $522.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $361.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $509.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.04.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

