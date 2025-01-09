First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 120.0% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 44 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In other news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $612.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,777,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,379 shares in the company, valued at $202,456,251.20. The trade was a 0.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSCI. Wolfe Research raised MSCI from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $695.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $662.00 to $695.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $645.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MSCI

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $602.23 on Thursday. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $439.95 and a 1 year high of $642.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $601.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $569.30. The company has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $724.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.15 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 162.06% and a net margin of 43.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.02%.

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.