First Hawaiian Bank Grows Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,092 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,870 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BUD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 37.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,870 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 15,837 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,307,014 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $683,252,000 after purchasing an additional 587,329 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,865,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 61,061 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 23,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brophy Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth $946,000. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.
BUD opened at $49.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.23. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $48.55 and a twelve month high of $67.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $88.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
