First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,442,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $225,411,000 after acquiring an additional 115,808 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,035,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 150.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,530,000 after buying an additional 59,659 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 261.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,600,000 after buying an additional 55,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 328.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,457 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,420,000 after purchasing an additional 54,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $180.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.15. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $145.36 and a one year high of $199.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.76 and its 200-day moving average is $177.73.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by ($0.02). Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $525.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 20.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $193.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.40.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

