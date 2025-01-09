First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.94 Million Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 383.3% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 109.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 92 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORLY. BNP Paribas upgraded O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,275.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,337.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,115.00 to $1,286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,269.31.

In other news, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total transaction of $769,041.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5 shares in the company, valued at $6,201.95. The trade was a 99.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total value of $734,442.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,849. The trade was a 46.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,205.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $69.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $921.25 and a 1 year high of $1,283.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,220.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,154.15.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 155.25% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

