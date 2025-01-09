First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.97 Million Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 4.8% in the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors grew its position in Novartis by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Novartis by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $100.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $204.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.92 and a 200-day moving average of $109.38. Novartis AG has a one year low of $92.35 and a one year high of $120.92.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 34.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. HSBC cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Novartis from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

