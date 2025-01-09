First Hawaiian Bank Has $2.03 Million Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,304 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in HP were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Range Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 31,080 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 17,386 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 28,032 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 44,500 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of HP by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,429,573 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $46,733,000 after buying an additional 112,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in HP by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 10,116 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 10,298 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $353,427.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,680.32. The trade was a 13.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 137,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $4,997,076.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,964.40. The trade was a 60.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,035 shares of company stock valued at $9,670,068 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays raised their target price on HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Hsbc Global Res lowered HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on HP from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of HP from $37.00 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HP

HP Price Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $33.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.47. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.79. The company has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.05.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a $0.2894 dividend. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.93%.

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.