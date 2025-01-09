First Hawaiian Bank Has $2.26 Million Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,278 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 14.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 98,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 12,301 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 173.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 49,586 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 18.0% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 41.3% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $56.40 on Thursday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $60.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.61 and its 200-day moving average is $49.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 80.17%.

In other Williams Companies news, CAO Mary A. Hausman sold 7,951 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $447,641.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,805.40. The trade was a 23.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMB has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.07.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

