First Hawaiian Bank Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 45,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,607,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 65.0% in the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,205.1% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,440,000 after acquiring an additional 35,479 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 44,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on APD shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Redburn Atlantic raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.53.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of APD stock opened at $285.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $310.24 and a 200-day moving average of $292.28. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $337.00. The stock has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 41.21%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.