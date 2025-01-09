First Hawaiian Bank Has $2.60 Million Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,076 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 153 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $234.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNG opened at $225.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.57 and its 200 day moving average is $192.17. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.31 and a 12-month high of $228.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $2.06. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.77%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

