First Hawaiian Bank Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,718 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI opened at $279.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $306.25 and its 200 day moving average is $329.32. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $262.03 and a 12 month high of $370.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $63.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.58 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.83%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.93.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

