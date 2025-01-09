First Hawaiian Bank Increases Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. State Street Corp boosted its position in Medtronic by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,731,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,509,155,000 after buying an additional 520,027 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,582,993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $772,727,000 after acquiring an additional 275,870 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 436.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,343,385 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $661,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975,110 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,120,554 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $560,494,000 after purchasing an additional 515,751 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,391,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $575,460,000 after purchasing an additional 145,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Medtronic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Medtronic Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $82.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.90. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.96 and a 12-month high of $92.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.83.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.63%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

