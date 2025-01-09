First Hawaiian Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,090.0% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth $53,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZBH. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.33.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

ZBH opened at $101.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.36. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.67 and a 1-year high of $133.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.20 and a 200-day moving average of $108.10. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.74. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.25%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

