First Hawaiian Bank Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Innova Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $338,000. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 191,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 104,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 273,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $48.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.75. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.19 and a one year high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $1.0139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

