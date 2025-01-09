First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,042 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 19,582 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,087,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 321,726 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,433 shares during the period. Aviso Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,302,000. Brophy Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,041,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,752,471 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $432,356,000 after buying an additional 512,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UBER. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.53.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,025,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,821,368.10. The trade was a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UBER stock opened at $64.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

