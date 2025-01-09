First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 1,985 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 29,435.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,190,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $483,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,355 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 173.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,901,000 after purchasing an additional 649,192 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4,550.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 553,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,914,000 after buying an additional 541,550 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,170.2% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 572,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,174,000 after buying an additional 527,510 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,410,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYW opened at $161.04 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.80 and a fifty-two week high of $166.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.63 and a 200 day moving average of $153.03. The firm has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

