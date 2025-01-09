First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 20,700 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 56.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 446.5% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 2,433,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,238 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,969,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,715,000 after buying an additional 856,200 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 682,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,073,000 after acquiring an additional 239,321 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,897,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,363,000 after acquiring an additional 209,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 37.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 696,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,449,000 after acquiring an additional 191,030 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $500,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,986.11. This trade represents a 18.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on HALO shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $53.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.00. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.24. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.15 and a twelve month high of $65.53. The company has a current ratio of 10.36, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.