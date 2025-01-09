First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 4,928 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in XPO were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XPO. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in XPO during the second quarter valued at about $984,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in XPO by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in XPO by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after buying an additional 18,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in XPO by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,500,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,243,000 after buying an additional 130,322 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $137.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. XPO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.26 and a 1-year high of $161.00.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. XPO had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. XPO’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XPO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on XPO from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of XPO from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of XPO from $148.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of XPO from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on XPO from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.25.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

