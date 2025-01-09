First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 701 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Cencora were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,045,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,970,000 after buying an additional 291,867 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Cencora by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,193,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,927,000 after purchasing an additional 338,452 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cencora by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,183,000 after purchasing an additional 189,054 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cencora by 6,855.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,065,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,875,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,538,000 after purchasing an additional 67,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $287.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cencora from $249.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho began coverage on Cencora in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered their target price on Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.60.

Cencora Stock Performance

NYSE:COR opened at $237.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $237.38 and its 200 day moving average is $233.51. The firm has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.88. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $209.32 and a 52-week high of $253.27.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.97, for a total value of $12,198,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 326,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,670,111.29. This trade represents a 13.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total value of $383,792.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,648.88. The trade was a 7.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,696 shares of company stock worth $22,862,734. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Further Reading

