First Hawaiian Bank Raises Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% in the second quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.9% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NVO opened at $85.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $384.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $81.50 and a 52 week high of $148.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.