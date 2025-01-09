First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000. Maiden Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $583,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,564,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $569,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.55, for a total transaction of $3,801,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,424,079.65. The trade was a 46.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 6,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.75, for a total transaction of $4,144,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,918 shares in the company, valued at $7,314,672.50. This represents a 36.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,252 shares of company stock worth $26,096,928. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $574.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.78. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $397.80 and a 52 week high of $638.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $606.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $580.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $543.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TYL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $627.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $615.00 price target (down from $670.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $643.77.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

