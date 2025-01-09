First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Flex were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Flex by 52.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 10,299 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 25,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the 2nd quarter worth $400,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Flex by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,204,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,534,000 after buying an additional 196,072 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Flex by 27.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 331,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after buying an additional 72,169 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex Trading Down 0.3 %

FLEX opened at $41.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.84 and a 12 month high of $44.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Flex from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $39.00 target price on Flex in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Flex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Flex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Flex

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 13,157 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $509,044.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,535.97. The trade was a 19.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $284,110.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,018 shares in the company, valued at $8,494,237.02. This trade represents a 3.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Flex Profile

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.