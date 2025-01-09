First Hawaiian Bank Sells 1,470 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Partners lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $136.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.75. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.72 and a fifty-two week high of $152.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
