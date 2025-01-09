First Hawaiian Bank Sells 304 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 70.6% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 292.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $52,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,905. This represents a 10.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $2,891,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,007,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,237,007.54. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,027 shares of company stock valued at $3,168,084 in the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DT stock opened at $52.17 on Thursday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $61.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.94. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.85, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DT. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

