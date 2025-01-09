First Hawaiian Bank Sells 839 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLOT. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,723,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,430,000 after buying an additional 1,118,243 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,496,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,620,000 after acquiring an additional 298,003 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,968,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,545,000 after acquiring an additional 215,886 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,259,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,358,000 after acquiring an additional 194,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,167,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,608,000 after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.94 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.94.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

