First Hawaiian Bank Trims Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,433 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 24.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pool from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Pool from $377.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.25.

POOL opened at $324.79 on Thursday. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $293.51 and a 1 year high of $422.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $360.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.11. Pool had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 31.89%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Pool’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

