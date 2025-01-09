Flux Power Holdings, Inc. Notified of Change in Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX) recently disclosed in a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that its current independent registered public accounting firm, Baker Tilly US, LLP, will not stand for re-election following the completion of its audit for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024. Although Baker Tilly is currently engaged to finalize its audit of the financial statements for that fiscal year, its association with Flux Power will cease upon the submission of the Form 10-K for the stated period.

Despite this decision, Baker Tilly’s previous reports on Flux Power’s financial statements for the fiscal years concluding on June 30, 2023, and June 30, 2022, did not express any adverse opinions or disclaimers. Moreover, there were no disagreements on accounting principles, financial disclosure, or auditing procedures during the two most recent fiscal years and the following interim period through January 6, 2025. The exception is the disclosure of material weaknesses in the company’s internal control over financial reporting, as highlighted in previous filings.

It is crucial to note that Baker Tilly made this decision without seeking approval or recommendation from Flux Power’s Board of Directors or Audit Committee. Flux Power has furnished Baker Tilly with the necessary disclosures and requested a statement from Baker Tilly to confirm agreement with the details provided.

In response to Baker Tilly’s decision, Flux Power’s Audit Committee has promptly selected Haskell & White LLP as the new independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025. As per the filing, neither Flux Power nor any affiliated party has engaged Haskell & White for consultations on accounting applications, disagreements, or reportable events during the referenced periods.

This transition marks a significant change for Flux Power, as it establishes new auditing relationships and signals a strategic shift in its financial oversight mechanisms.

Alongside the detailed changes in the Certified Accountant firm, Flux Power provided the required exhibits, including a letter from Baker Tilly US LLP and Cover Page Interactive Data File, to meet the regulatory obligations specified in the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Ronald F. Dutt, the Chief Executive Officer of Flux Power Holdings, Inc., duly signed the report on behalf of the company on January 8, 2025.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

