Frederic E. Mccoy Sells 4,000 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total transaction of $599,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,472 shares in the company, valued at $20,744,490.32. The trade was a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jabil Stock Performance

JBL opened at $154.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.08 and its 200-day moving average is $120.97. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.85 and a 52-week high of $156.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.12. Jabil had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Jabil

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.07%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 54.9% in the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 39,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in Jabil by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 52,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 145,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,457,000 after purchasing an additional 15,413 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Jabil by 58.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 192,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,105,000 after buying an additional 71,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 51.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Jabil from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.17.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

