Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.03.

FRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.83 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Fearnley Fonds raised Frontline to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Frontline from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of Frontline stock opened at $15.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average is $21.01. Frontline has a one year low of $13.17 and a one year high of $29.39.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). Frontline had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Frontline will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. Frontline’s payout ratio is currently 55.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontline by 234.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 24,620 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 9.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Frontline by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 116,988 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,932,842 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,683,000 after buying an additional 138,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

