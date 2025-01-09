FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB) Stock Position Lowered by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFEB. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Shares of BATS:FFEB opened at $49.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $880.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.38.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

