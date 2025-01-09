Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 645 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 8,590.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 20,617 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,326,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $410,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth approximately $357,000.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.95, for a total transaction of $140,765.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,936,573.15. This trade represents a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on BURL shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $334.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.00.

NYSE:BURL opened at $285.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $279.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.64 and a 12 month high of $298.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

