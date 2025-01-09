Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 697 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Westwind Capital acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on GS shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.31.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.91, for a total value of $4,001,460.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,015,903.53. This represents a 5.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.08, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 608,425 shares in the company, valued at $372,404,774. The trade was a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,940 shares of company stock valued at $13,717,979. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $579.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $581.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $523.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.07 and a 1 year high of $612.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 35.21%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Stories

