Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 708 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% in the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $1,095,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,595. This represents a 88.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.52, for a total transaction of $95,225.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,899.12. This trade represents a 3.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,190 shares of company stock valued at $25,012,927 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $544.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $193.77 billion, a PE ratio of 87.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.77 and a 52-week high of $556.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $534.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $493.26.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $604.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $567.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $554.17.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

