Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 48,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 13,761 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 200,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after buying an additional 18,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.80 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.48 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.59.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.