Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,437 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,833,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $634,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,436 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,216,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,495,000 after buying an additional 26,270 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,098,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,481,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 16.0% in the third quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 59,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after acquiring an additional 8,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $25,801,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Dbs Bank lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.15.

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $302,808.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,401.44. This represents a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $70.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The company has a market cap of $145.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.58.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

