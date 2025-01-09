Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 10,634 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 52.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,634 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JMST. HTLF Bank lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Red Mountain Financial LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 20,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
BATS JMST opened at $50.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.81.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
