Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 3,374 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 352.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4,064.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period.

VYM opened at $127.96 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.47 and a fifty-two week high of $135.07. The stock has a market cap of $57.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.59 and its 200 day moving average is $126.69.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

