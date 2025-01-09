Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 349 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in CSX were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in CSX by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,250,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,840,117,000 after buying an additional 455,258 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,906,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,407,087,000 after acquiring an additional 190,346 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,656,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $851,404,000 after purchasing an additional 857,302 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 10.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,612,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $539,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 6.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 12,745,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $440,118,000 after purchasing an additional 737,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $62.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.00. CSX Co. has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $40.12.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CSX. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on CSX from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.78.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

