Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 386 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter worth about $3,205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 12.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 433,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,778,000 after purchasing an additional 47,211 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 271,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,968,000 after buying an additional 66,002 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $1,756,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $709,000. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on J shares. Benchmark cut Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Raymond James upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.11.

NYSE:J opened at $133.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.96 and a 200 day moving average of $141.68. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.10 and a 52 week high of $150.54.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

