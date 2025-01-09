Fulton Bank N.A. Cuts Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Income Research & Management acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $3,822,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,421,957. This represents a 26.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Beurden Saul Van sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $2,169,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,853,327.13. This represents a 21.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $71.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $46.12 and a 1 year high of $78.13. The firm has a market cap of $238.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 33.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Compass Point upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.