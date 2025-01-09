Fulton Bank N.A. Cuts Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 640,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,667,000 after buying an additional 19,081 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,404,000. ING Groep NV lifted its position in American Electric Power by 244.3% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 294,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,217,000 after purchasing an additional 208,974 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,815,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter worth approximately $2,398,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $92.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.41. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $75.22 and a one year high of $105.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.93 dividend. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 74.55%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank cut American Electric Power from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price (down previously from $109.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.13.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

