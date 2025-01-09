Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 99.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 16.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 119.6% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.03.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 0.4 %

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $194.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.79. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.76 and a 12 month high of $200.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.88.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 3,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.39, for a total transaction of $560,552.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at $8,228,767.32. This trade represents a 6.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $5,219,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,309,848.44. The trade was a 3.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.