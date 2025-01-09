Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.08 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 45.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,306 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CB. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Chubb by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 55,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,436,000 after buying an additional 13,134 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in Chubb by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Chubb by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Chubb by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chubb from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.16.

Chubb Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE CB opened at $266.51 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $222.85 and a twelve month high of $302.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $107.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.00.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 18.32%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.82 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

